Muslim youth dedicates devotional song to Kalikamba

Muslim youth dedicates devotional song to Kalikamba

Ramlan wrote ‘Mahimeda Karanika Kshetra Kalikabetta’ and also sang the song

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 16 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 23:23 ist
Ramlan. Credit: special arrangement

A youth from the Muslim community in Savanalu has composed a devotional song in praise of Durga Kalikamba of Kalikabetta. The devotional song has received praise from all.

Ramlan’s house is located close to the Durga Kalikamba Temple. He used to participate as a volunteer in all the temple activities. Thus, a decision to dedicate a song to Kalikamba Goddess came to him naturally.

An electrician by profession, Ramlan wrote ‘Mahimeda Karanika Kshetra Kalikabetta’ and also sang the song.

The song was uploaded on Sri Durga Kalikamba Kshetra Kalibetta Savanalu YouTube page.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Durga Kalikamba
Kalikabetta
Muslim
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

 