Muslim youth dedicates devotional song to Kalikamba

A youth from the Muslim community in Savanalu has composed a devotional song in praise of Durga Kalikamba of Kalikabetta. The devotional song has received praise from all.

Ramlan’s house is located close to the Durga Kalikamba Temple. He used to participate as a volunteer in all the temple activities. Thus, a decision to dedicate a song to Kalikamba Goddess came to him naturally.

An electrician by profession, Ramlan wrote ‘Mahimeda Karanika Kshetra Kalikabetta’ and also sang the song.

The song was uploaded on Sri Durga Kalikamba Kshetra Kalibetta Savanalu YouTube page.