Muslim youths stone BJP leader son's car in Shivamogga 

Communal tension gripped Sulebailu on a by-pass road in the city on Friday night after a group of Muslim youths stoned BJP leader and former MLC MB Bhanuprakash's son's car while he was heading towards home at Matturu, popularly known as Sanskrit village. Prohibitory orders are expected to be enforced in the area.

According to police, a gang of five to six persons stopped the car and stoned the windshield of the vehicle. Police rushed to the spot to ascertain the reason for the incident. Tunganagar police registered a case and the investigation is on.

BJP leaders rushed to the office of the superintendent of police in the city.