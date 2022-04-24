Muslims join hands for Hindu woman’s last rites

Even as Karnataka is witnessing communal strife, Mysuru reported an incident of communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims.
A group of Muslim youths in the city joined hands in helping a Hindu family perform the last rites of a woman on Friday.
Jayakka (60) of Ghousia Nagar died of health issues. Only a handful of Hindu families live in the area. A few Muslim youths, also neighbours, extended a helping hand in performing the last rites of Jayakka, as per the Hindu tradition.
Local corporator Shantakumari said that only a few families reside in the area and a majority of the residents in Ghousia Nagar were Muslims. "Both the communities have been living in harmony here," she said.
