Muslims join hands for Hindu woman’s last rites

A few Muslim youths, also neighbours, extended a helping hand in performing the last rites of Jayakka, as per the Hindu tradition

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 24 2022, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 04:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Even as Karnataka is witnessing communal strife, Mysuru reported an incident of communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims.

A group of Muslim youths in the city joined hands in helping a Hindu family perform the last rites of a woman on Friday.

Jayakka (60) of Ghousia Nagar died of health issues. Only a handful of Hindu families live in the area. A few Muslim youths, also neighbours, extended a helping hand in performing the last rites of Jayakka, as per the Hindu tradition.

Local corporator Shantakumari said that only a few families reside in the area and a majority of the residents in Ghousia Nagar were Muslims. "Both the communities have been living in harmony here," she said.

Karnataka
Mysuru

