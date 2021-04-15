Muslims urged to follow Covid guidelines during Ramzan

People of the Muslim community have started their month-long fasting, during the holy month of Ramzan from April 14. As mass prayers are organised throughout the month at mosques, the government has issued certain guidelines to be followed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It may be mentioned that last year Ramzan fasting and festival was observed during the Covid pandemic and mass prayers and religious gatherings were banned, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But, this year, there will be provision to offer prayers, but Covid norms should be strictly followed, during mass prayers in mosques.

According to the new guidelines, mosques should be opened only five minutes before 'namaz'. All mosque managements are given instructions to follow the norms, said Sir Khazi of Mysuru Mohammed Usman Sharieff.

All precautionary measures are taken to prevent the spread of the virus, as the second wave is reported in the state. However, all government guidelines will be followed at all mosques, he said.

Wearing masks is mandatory and sanitisers are placed at all mosques. Social distancing is insisted and markings are done at the place of worship. There are restrictions for those, who are above 60 years and children to enter mosques. Besides, awareness is being created among the people on Covid norms. Religious heads of the respective mosque have been instructed in this regard, said corporator Ayub Khan.

The carpets at mosques have been removed and those visiting for prayers are told to bring their own carpet, he said.