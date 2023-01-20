Mutts should step in to curb religious conversions: B S Yediyurappa

Saying that the Anti-conversion Act alone cannot prevent religious conversions, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa called upon the mutts and spiritual organisations to take steps to bring back the converted to Hinduism.

He was speaking after inaugurating new buildings of Suttur mutt, as part of Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogigala Jatra Mahotsava, the annual festival, at Suttur, on Friday.

"Religious mutts should work to bring Scheduled Caste communities, disabled and homeless into the mainstream of the society. Conversion bids are on a rise in India. Society should be cautious and put an end to it. Proper guidance should be given to those who are converted to other faiths and bring them back," Yediyurappa said.

"The mutts are offering education, food and health services. They are serving the people, especially in rural areas, supplementing the government efforts. The pontiffs should take the responsibility of reforming the society," he added.