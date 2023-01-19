My friends and I will remain in BJP: Jarkiholi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jan 19 2023, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 00:18 ist
BJP leader and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi. Credit: DH Photo

BJP leader and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said he will remain in BJP along with his friends and the issue of them quitting the party does not arise.

Jarkiholi said that his friends will not return to Congress as it was a sinking ship. He said it wasn't his concern whether he is inducted into the cabinet or not as it is the decision of the BJP high command and the chief minister.

"We are working to get a majority for BJP in the coming election. An apolitical convention of my supporters will be held in Belagavi Rural assembly constituency on Thursday. When it comes to party programmes, it would be led by BJP Belagavi Rural District President Sanjay Patil," he said.

Jarkiholi said a visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state will strengthen the party in the state.

