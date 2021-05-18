MyGov identifies Balepuni GP’s Covid-19 initiatives as best practices

The best practices adopted to fight Covid-19 by Balepuni gram panchayat (GP) found place in MyGov of the Union government.

After collecting details from the respective state governments, the Central government included various initiatives implemented at the individual panchayat level which were followed by others as examples of best practices in MyGov.

Among the best practices, the initiatives in Balepuni Gram Panchayat in Dakshina Kannada, Hoddur GP in Kodagu and Munirabad GP in Koppa district have been included from Karnataka along with the best practices from GPs in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra and Nagaland.

Balepuni GP had taken up a free registration camp to facilitate vaccination drives. In addition, it trained members through the Viral Disease control task force. It also provided free vehicle and sanitisation services along with supplying medical kits and food kits for the families.

Read | Discussions under way on extending lockdown in Karnataka, no decision yet, says CM

According to Sheena Shetty, Trustee of Jana Shikshana Trust, the nodal NGO identified in Dakshina Kannada to increase public trust in Covid vaccine by creating awareness on the vaccination through information, education and communication activities said, "These activities are carried out in Balepuni GP by the village level task force comprising gram panchayat members to create awareness on Covid-19 and vaccination. The task force responds to the needs of the people.”

Even the house visit to monitor the Covid infected in home isolation is also carried out regularly, according to officials from the GP.

The wall writing initiative has been taken up in the gram panchayat as well. With the help of Fr Muller’s Homeopathic Medical College Hospital, immunity kits were distributed to 2200 families during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, immunity boosting products were handed over to the SC/ST families last year.

The best practices of Hoddur Gram Panchayat include conducting Covid tests to migrants supplying medical kit and food essentials to those under home quarantine and awareness and sanitisation activities.

The Munirabad GP had taken steps to monitor movement of people and distribution of food packets, medical aid to the poor, and carrying out sanitisation activities.