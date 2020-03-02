MyMUL hikes milk procurement price, benefits 1 lakh dairy farmers

Around one lakh dairy farmers will be benefitted by the hike in milk procurement price, that has been implemented by Mysuru District Cooperative Milk Producers' Societies' Union Limited (MyMUL), from March 1. The farmers will now get Rs 35 per litre, including the government’s incentives.

The MyMUL decided to share its profits among the dairy farmers and announced the decision after the taluk administration board meeting, on Saturday. It was implemented with effect from March 1. The dairy farmers are getting Rs 30 per litre from Sunday, plus the incentives.

MyMUL Managing Director D Ashok said that the procurement price was Rs 25.50 on December 31, 2019. "As a Sankranti gift, the MyMul had increased the price by Rs 2.50 per litre, effective from January 1, paying Rs 28. On February 8, it announced a hike of Re 1 per litre. After a gap of 20 days, it has again hiked Re 1 per litre. Now, the dairy farmers will get Rs 30 per litre and Rs 5 as incentives taking the total to Rs 35 per litre," he said.

This is the first time in the history of MyMUL, that the price of milk has been hiked by Rs 4.50 in just two months. The price has been revised in three phases. The hike in milk procurement price at the onset of summer will encourage dairy farmers, said federation president S Siddegowda.

MyMUL follows a dual pricing policy. The union reduces the procurement price in the monsoon season as milk production will be little high, while the price will increase during summer, to support the farmers.

Profit

There are 2.14 lakh milk producers in Mysuru district. Out of this, 95,000 families supply milk to 1,090 societies under MyMUL, Ashok said.

Every day milk production of the district is 4.74 lakh litres. Out of this, three lakh litres are sold and also used for producing milk byproducts. Around 70,000 litres of milk is used for manufacturing milk powder. The remaining one lakh litres are supplied to various outlets, he added.

MyMUL produces a total of 24 by-products, including toned milk, homogenised toned milk, homogenised cow milk, spiced buttermilk, Shubam milk, sweet lassi, ghee, peda, Mysore Pak among others.