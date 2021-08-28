Mysore varsity withdraws curbs on movement of girls

Mysore varsity circular imposing curbs on movement of girls withdrawn

The University of Mysore's move on Friday was prompted by the gang-rape of a college student near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 28 2021, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 14:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The circular of the University of Mysore imposing curbs on movement of girl students alone on its Manasagangotri campus after 6.30 pm has been withdrawn, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday.

He said it is true that generally campuses of universities are vast but to bar the movement of girl students is not correct. Narayan directed vice-chancellors of universities to take security measures and create safe campuses.

Read | Mysuru gang-rape case: Police arrest 5 accused

The University of Mysore's move on Friday was prompted by the gang-rape of a college student near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24 which created panic. Entry of visitors to the Kukkarahalli lake premises has also been prohibited after 6.30 pm, said sources in University which has issued the circular announcing the measures.

The steps were taken as part of "safety and precautionary measure" following verbal instructions by police, the sources said. Security guards have been asked to patrol the campus from 6 pm to 9 pm, they said.

Narayan termed the rape incident as 'condemnable' and said one should not snatch the freedom of girl students because of this case. "It's our responsibility to give them protection without violating their freedom", the Minister said.

"Wherever required, closed-circuit cameras should be installed. There should be greater vigil in university campuses. Already, steps have been taken by the Government in this regard. Measures will be tightened by leveraging technology", he added. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Mysuru
girls
students
rape
University
women safety

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

DH Toon | 'Deal with it!'

DH Toon | 'Deal with it!'

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

 