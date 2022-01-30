Mystery shrouds death of Sringeri tahsildar's driver

The driver of Sringeri tahsildar Vijeth (24) was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a forest area near his house at Hegtur in Sringeri taluk on Saturday evening.

His body was found hanging from a tree. He was working as a driver of tahsildar for the past several years.

He was found dead at a time when the Revenue officials are probing the irregularities into the issuance of illegal title deeds under Sections 94C and 94 CC of Land Revenue Act in Sringeri taluk office.

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths had on January 6 arrested Sringeri Tahsildar R Ambuja and village accountant Siddappa while accepting a bribe for regularisation of a property.

Following which, the Chikkamagaluru deputy commissioner had ordered an inquiry by Assistant Commissioner H L Nagaraj into the lapses in issuing title deeds for residential properties in the taluk.

Meanwhile, Vijeth’s brother Vinay has lodged a complaint with Sringeri police. My brother Vijeth had been depressed since Saturday morning. He (Vijesth) had confided in family members as to what happened at the office on Jan 27 and that he was upset over a few colleagues doubting his hand in the incident.

Family members protest

The family members of the deceased driver on Sunday staged a protest, placing Vijeth’s body at Veerappa Gowda Circle in Sringeri, demanding justice.

They relented after CM’s political secretary D N Jeevraj and JD(S) state vice president Sudhakar Shetty promised a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the next of kin of Vijeth.

Meanwhile the police have taken taluk office employee Sharath, Raghavendra Kurubagere and Nagendra, a trader, into their custody in the case.

