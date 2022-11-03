Mystery shrouds disappearance of Haveri tahsildar

Girish Swadi, who has been serving as tahsildar in Haveri, went missing under mysterious circumstances from the city from October 31. His mobile has been switched off. A missing complaint has been registered at Haveri Town police station in this regard.

The officer had last called his wife from the mobile phone of his acquaintance Zahoor Angadi from Azam Nagar in Belagavi on the night of Oct 31.

In the complaint, the officer's wife said that her husband had called her to inform that he would not come home as he was busy with Rajyotsava function next day and that he would stay at Haveri IB or at Shiva Residency off Hanagal road. He then switched off the mobile.

According to police, the tahsildar stayed overnight in room number 112 at Shiva Residency and vacated the hotel in the early hours of Nov 1.

The officer's sudden disappearance since Oct 31 night has triggered speculation and consternation.