MySugar: Delegation of MLAs to meet CM

MLAs of the district have decided to take a delegation to meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, to hold a discussion on resuming MySugar factory, and to urge the government to operate it.

Participating in a meeting, convened by Jilla Raitha Hitharakshana Samiti president G Madegowda, they held a discussion on resuming the factory. Madegowda said that the MySugar factory should neither be privatised nor resumed on Operation and Management (O&M) mode.

"The government should take the responsibility of running the factory. A delegation should meet the CM and stress on it. The MLAs should join the delegation, on the day fixed by the CM," he said.

The Chief Minister should be explained that the people of the district would raise in rebellion, if the government decides to run the factory through O&M. All MLAs should cooperate, he said.

The MLAs, in unison, opined that they would urge the government to resume the factory and agreed to be a part of the delegation to meet the CM. MLAs C S Puttaraju, D C Thammanna, M Srinivas, K Annadani, Ravindra Srikantaiah and MLC Marithibbegowda were present.