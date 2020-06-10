MySugar: Minister cancels meet as farmer groups argue

Heated arguments between two groups of farmers at Mysugar factory, during the visit of Sugar Minister Shivaram Hebbar, forced him to cancel the meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Shivaram Hebbar visited the guesthouse of Mysugar factory in Mandya, along with District In-charge Minister Narayana Gowda and MP A Sumalatha.

Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti members urged that the factory be retained by the government. However, the members of another group Kabbu Oppigedarara Sangha opposed it and demanded that it be resumed under Operation and Management (O&M) system.

There was heated exchange of words between the two groups. One group demanded that the government maintain the factory, start crushing by July-end, and pay the transport expenditure for the cane shifted to other factories. The other group insisted that the factory be started first as the sugarcane growers are in crisis.

As the Sugar Minister could not convince both the groups, he cancelled the meeting that was scheduled to be held on Wednesday and left the place.

Speaking to reporters later, Hebbar said, "We have three options before us and have to select one (Government management, privatisation and O&M). Otherwise, the factory would turn into a dilapidated structure. All should join hands to revive the factory and bail out the sugarcane growers."

"The farmer leaders are against privatisation of the factory. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is also of the same district. Responding to the people's request, he has postponed the tender process. In all, Rs 22 crore has been released to settle the dues of those opting for VRS (Voluntary Retirement Service), he added.

Later, he inspected the MySugar factory. MLA M Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh, SP K Parashuram were also present.

District In-charge Minister Narayana Gowda said, "The government is ready to release Rs 25 crore for resuming MySugar factory. The CM too has directed to begin the factory by availing loans up to Rs 50 crore."