Mysureans ready to celebrate Sankranthi amid Covid

Mysureans have made all arrangements to celebrate Makara Sankranthi, the first festival of the year on January 14, Thursday. People thronged the city markets for shopping on the eve of the festival on Wednesday.

Sankranthi, the harvest festival, is to thank the Sun god. Devaraja Market was abuzz with activity, with vendors doing good business after a long time, in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

The farmers protest, against the amendment to the farm laws has cast a shadow on the festival. However, the farmers were busy selling their produce, fruits, flowers, banana, avarekayi and other vegetables.

With the vaccines ready for use, there is a cheer among the people. Vendors selling sugarcane and banana stalks did business at every corner and junction of the city. However, Covid norms, like social distancing, was forgotten by people in markets.

There was a slight increase in the price of vegetables in view of the festival. Avarekayi, that was sold at Rs 30, cost Rs 50 and Rs 60 on Wednesday. Sugarcane was available at Rs 20 and Rs 30. Vendors selling yellu-bella packets were doing good business, but less compared to previous years. It is a tradition to distribute small packets of yellu-bella with sugar cubes, during Sankranthi festival. Flowers were expensive. Jasmine was sold at Rs 1,600 per kg, and one ‘maaru’ at Rs 150, as the supply was less. Marale was sold at Rs 1,200 per kg, Kanakambara at Rs 800, and Kakada at Rs 400.