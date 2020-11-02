Mysureans suspect misuse of funds in Dasara celebrations

A few sections of the people, of Mysuru, have raised suspicion over the accounts of expenditure of Rs 2.06 crore for the celebration of the just concluded ‘simple Dasara’ amidst the Covid-19 crisis. It does not include the expenditure on illumination, which has been borne by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

However, a section of the people have welcomed the announcement of the accounts of expenditure for the first time, by District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar. But, some question, if the expenditure was so much for simple Dasara, what amount would they would have spent, if it was a grand Dasara?

Retired professor P V Nanjaraja Urs alleged that the funds have been misused under the guise of Dasara celebrations, held from October 17 to 26. He also objected to the payment of Rs 40 lakh, as royalty to use the golden howdah for the Jamboo Savari procession, the last leg of Dasara, to the erstwhile royal family.

“Over the past few years, over Rs 4 crore has been spent on the royalty towards the golden howdah, which is a government property, as per the Mysore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1998,” he said.

Pointing out that the Dasara was held at only two venues – Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hill – this year, Urs asks, what was the need to spend so much on the events held on government premises for just a few hundred people?

“For the simple Dasara, discouraging participation of people, Rs 1.36 lakh has been spent on invitations. While Rs 38,000 is spent on just designing them, Rs 98,175 has been spent on printing. For printing just six certificates to the Covid warriors, who were felicitated during the inaugural function, Rs 8,496 has been spent. Thus, each certificate costs Rs 1,416,” he said.

Urs said, “Rs 35 lakh has been spent on Dasara elephants, belonging to the government’s own Forest department. Five elephants have stayed in Mysuru for 25 days. Thus, Rs 7 lakh is spent on each elephant. It works out to Rs 28,000 per elephant per day.”

B R Rajendra, a businessman, said, "Rs 41.08 lakh is spent on building temporary stage at two venues for Dasara events. With such a huge amount, a permanent two storey house could have been built for a middle-class family.”

M N Chandrasekhar, a retired government employee, said that just because crores of rupees have been spent for Dasara over the past several years, we should spend similar amounts this year also blindly.

“It is a good development that earlier District in-charge Minister V Somanna announced that he will give accounts of the Dasara expenditure of last year, even though it did not happen. It is better than last year, as the present district minister has given the details. We are not blaming that the minister has misused the funds. But, he should look to it that the officials give realistic expenditure. The officials are good at producing bills and clearing bills for a price,” he said.