Mysureans welcome curfew to check spread pandemic

A section of the citizens of Mysuru have welcomed the imposition of the curfew in view of checking the spread of Covid-19 infection.

S Meghana, an entrepreneur and a resident of Basaveshwara Road, said, “Lockdown, due to Covid-19, last year, had Central regulations. However, the curfew now is imposed by the state government. Lockdown had uniform rules and restrictions. Now, in Karnataka, with a few relaxations, curfew seems not so effective, in controlling the spread of Covid.”

“The government can issue guidelines and try their implementation to an extent. But, the responsibility of the people is more. They should adhere to the guidelines. In case of marriages, the government has allowed 50 persons. But, in most of the cases, we see more people. Thus, the government should have taken more stringent measures, rather than giving relaxations,” she said.

Karthik Prasad, a businessman of Srirampura, said, “During Lockdown, construction activities were not allowed. This time, it is an advantage in terms of business. But, labourers’ gathering may be dangerous, in view of their health and safety. Imposition of a complete lockdown was necessary for at least 30 days. As there is an increase in Covid deaths, people should stay at home, following Covid norms.”

Meenaz Anjum, a business development manager, a resident of Ragavendra Nagar, said, “Lockdown is necessary to check the spread of coronavirus. Although the government has taken this decision, after a lot of dilly-dallying, it is a wise decision. People should maintain social-distancing at public places and should not come out of their houses, with lame excuses. Let us all cooperate with the government, by following the rules, to break the chain of coronavirus.”

Pranam Gowda, a financier and a resident of Allanahalli Layout, said, “The second wave of Covid seems graver than the first wave, as there is a scarcity of oxygen and huge demand for beds in hospitals. A complete lockdown was needed.”

“The government should have taken a decision, earlier. But, better late than never. During lockdown, people survived without liquor shops, which was not necessary now. Since the present situation is worsening, people should not make excuses to come out of their houses,” he said.