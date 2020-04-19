Mysureans worry over steep rise in number of Covid-19 cases

With four more fresh cases testing positive for Covid-19 in Mysuru on Sunday, the total number of cases has increased to 84, and is very close to Bengaluru, which tops the list.

Four people were tested positive on Sunday, as per the health bulletin. This includes two people, connected with the Jubilant Generics Company, of Nanjangud and two others, with a travel history of Delhi, in connection with the religious gathering in Nizamuddin, Delhi.

However, two people, Patient 104 and P139, were discharged on Sunday. While 24 have been discharged so far, 60 are under treatment.

Seven positive cases were reported on Saturday. The rising number of cases has created anxiety among the people of Mysuru, that it may even cross the Bengaluru's Covid-19 tally. However, nine people were discharged on Saturday, which has still left hope among the Mysureans, that the pandemic would be controlled soon.

P385 aged 45 years and P 386, 20 years, both male, have a travel history to Delhi. While P387 is a 39-year-old male, secondary contact of P52, Nanjangud, Mysuru, P 388 is a 23-year-old female, contact of P 319, Nanjangud. All are being treated at the designated hospital in Mysuru. In all, 66 people have been affected by the P52 of Nanjangud Pharma company, so far. With the rapid tests being conducted, there is a fear that positive cases connected with Nanjangud pharma would rise.

According to reports, eight out of 10 Tablighi Jamaat connected cases were tested positive earlier. The remaining two, who were under quarantine, have tested positive on Sunday.

The South Western Railways, which has taken several measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, has started production of masks and sanitisers, at its workshop, for the benefit of the public.

The Railway Central Workshop at Ashokapuram has already produced 6,000 masks and 500 litres of sanitiser.

It may be mentioned that 96 sleeper coaches have been converted into isolation wards, as directed by the Department of Railways. If necessary, the Covid-19 patients can be kept under isolation at these coaches and treatment provided.

The protective gears worn by the medical team treating the Covid-19 patients here are being produced at the Railway Hospital. Every day, 40 protective equipment are being created. It would create around 500 protective equipment by the end of this month, according to a press release.