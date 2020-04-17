Mysuru: 12 positive cases on a single day

Report of the highest number of detection of Covid-19 positive cases on a single day in Mysuru was on Friday, at 12. With 12 more testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday, the total active cases increased to 60.

With the fresh cases, a total of 73 positive cases are reported in the district. Out of them, 13 patients have recovered and are discharged from the hospital.

Follow the state-wise total of confirmed coronavirus cases here

Of the 12 fresh cases, 11 are linked with Nanjangud-based Jubilant Pharma Company and primary contacts of P52. Another patient is a 47-year-old woman and a contact of P273.

With each passing day, Mysuru is registering more number of cases. It has to be noted that 10 cases were reported on Wednesday, the second-highest for a day so far.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

As the numbers of cases are on a rise, it has become a challenge for the district administration and Police department to tackle the spread of Covid-19. A majority of the cases are from Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics, flowed by visitors to Nizamuddin Tabliqi Jamaat in Delhi.

Following the increase in cases, Mysuru is declared as a hotspot and the authorities have taken stringent measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta and Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth have clamped several restrictions to fight Covid-19. The police have warned the citizens not to move around unnecessarily and also intensified the lockdown at the areas where Covid-19 cases are reported.

The authorities have taken several measures to maintain social distance and have installed disinfectant units. In addition, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has established vegetable markets in the city to ensure social distance.

While Nanjangud is the hotspot in rural Mysuru, as many as 12 areas in the city are considered as affected as a few cases are reported.