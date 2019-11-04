Mysuru: 35-yr-old woman, daughter kill self by hanging

Vijayanagar Police is investigating the case.

Jaya, a 35-year-old woman, and her 11-year-old daughter Priya committed suicide by hanging themselves in their rented house in Vijayanagar Railway Layout, Shivamogga on Monday. According to the police, family disputes led them to take the extreme step. Jaya was married to Sudhakar, a lift mechanic, 12 years ago. The mother and the daughter killed themselves when Sudhakar was out on duty.

