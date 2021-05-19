Mysuru adopts PPP model for ICU bed management

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, Mysuru,
  • May 19 2021, 22:14 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 22:30 ist
Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, president and executive director of Meritor Heavy Vehicle Systems India N Muthukumar and MLA L Nagendra with the ICU beds, donated to the Rajkumari Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital on KRS Road in Mysuru on Wed

In yet another step to effectively manage the Covid crisis, Mysuru district administration has adopted a public-private partnership (PPP) model for intensive care unit (ICU) bed management.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said, “There has been a persistent need to increase ICU beds, as the demand for the same has been increasing in Mysuru. As on Wednesday, there is a waiting list of 25 patients, in oxygen beds, to be shifted to ICU, although there is no shortage of oxygen beds.”

“The challenges have been manpower -- specialists, doctors, nurses, group 'D' workers -- and equipment. We are trying this model in Mysuru from Thursday, wherein doctors from Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital have collaborated with Rajkumari Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital to monitor the ICU care. This solves our manpower issue,” she said.

Kalyani-Meritor Goup, with other partners and industries, has supplied the ICU beds, bipap machines and monitors. N Muthukumar, president and executive director, Meritor Heavy Vehicle Systems India, handed over the equipment, along with his associates. This solves our equipment issue,” the DC said.

“We have been working on this for the past 15 days and from Thursday, there will be an additional 30 beds. Gradually, they will be increased up to 100 ICU beds,” she said.

“Since people from the neighbouring districts and also, Bengaluru are coming to Mysuru, in search of ventilators, there is a constant struggle. We hope to overcome the problems shortly,” the DC said.

