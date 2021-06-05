Mysuru artistes hone skills, help needy during lockdown

True to its epithet, ‘Cultural Capital of Karnataka’, Mysuru is home to numerous cultural ambassadors. The most popular and visible among them are actors. There are many actors in theatre, television and cinema, working in Bengaluru and beyond, who trace their origin to Mysuru. Besides, there are numerous actors who still claim Mysuru as their home, as they have their permanent residence here.

Most of such actors have their own fan following and admirers. Such fans and admirers wonder what their favourite actor would be doing during the Covid lockdown.

Roshni Prakash, an actor and model, who has worked in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil movies, is confined to her house, since the onset of the Covid pandemic. Over the past one year, she has not travelled much. But, that does not mean that she is idle.

Roshni Prakash, a graduate from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), is an avid reader, with interest in music and dance. She is also trained in Kalaripayatu. A finalist in Femina Miss India South pageant in 2016, she has acted in films like Sapthagiri Express, Ajaraamara, Tiger Galli, Yemaali, Kavaludaari, Jada, and 47 Days. Besides, she is doing web series 11th Hour.

She said, “To make good use of the time during lockdown, I am working on a script of an upcoming project. I spend four to five hours on the script, holding meetings and with my team members, planning and improvising it”.

Roshni said, “I am doing a diploma course in Bharatanatyam from Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University. I am also helping some needy persons in my locality.”

Suhasini of Gattimela, Swathi, is busy coordinating with a few medical professionals, to create awareness among the people on health issues like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), to check complications due to the Covid

pandemic.

Swathi, who was crowned Miss Karnataka, with miss beautiful eye and photogenic titles, entered films as a character artist in Madesha of Shivraj Kumar. Then she acted in Vijay Raghavendra’s Naliyona Baara and Vigneshwara, Chinnadatali of Tilak with director Vemgal Jagannath, Dandupalya, and Bidalare Endhu Ninna of Naveen Krishna.

She participated in reality show Pyate Hudgeer Halli Lifu 2, hosted 5th Suvarna film awards red carpet and did serial Shubhavivaha, in a negative lead, for Zee Kannada. She did a cameo for serial Ganga as CBI officer. She did branding for Kanva and serial Nagakanikke in the negative lead. Currently, she is in serials Putta Gowri Madhuve, Ranganayaki and Sarvamangala Mangalye in the lead roles and Gattimela in the negative lead.

Swathi said that during the lockdown last year, she was in Bengaluru and had adopted a locality in her area Uttarahalli, for Covid relief work. “This year, since the Covid curfew and lockdown, I am involved in cooking and distributing lunch for stranded migrants and destitutes, in association with an organisation. Besides, I read book and do some gardening at my house in Bogadi Second Stage,” she said.

Kiran Raj, now doing the role of Harsha in serial Kannadathi, has resumed shooting in Hyderabad since 10 days. An actor, model, entrepreneur and philanthropist, he appears on both Kannada and Hindi television channels. He has acted in Kannada and Telugu movies.

He has done movies like Watchman, March 22 and Asathoma Sadhgamaya. His TV shows are Heroes, Love by Chance, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tu Aashiqui, Crime Patrol, Aashayein, Life Super Guru, Dance Show on Suvarna TV, Devathe, Gundayena Hendthi, Chandramukhi, and Kinnari. His upcoming films are Bahaddur Gandu, Baddis, Chicken Puliyagre, Chatushpatha, Nuvve Na Pranam and Vikram Gowda.

He said, “Through my Enlight Foundation, I have been doing some social work since 2016. During the lockdown now, when I was in Mysuru, we distributed grocery kits to needy people, including artistes.”

He said, “As there is lockdown in Karnataka, shooting has shifted to Hyderabad. “Scripts have been changed a bit to have fewer characters so that they can travel for shooting.”