Mysuru begins preparations to face third Covid-19 wave: DC

The Mysuru district administration is preparing to face the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic amid a dearth of vaccines.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said the district administration and the Health Department have been taking all the measures needed to tackle the third wave.
The DC said that the district has achieved 85 per cent first dose of vaccination and 25 per cent second dose. The district has been receiving a steady supply of vaccines and there is no dearth of it as of now, he said.
