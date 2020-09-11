Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway to be ready by 2022: MP

The 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru highway project will be completed by September 2022. The travel time between Mysuru and Kengeri in Bengaluru on the expressway will be just 90 minutes, said MP Pratap Simha.

The MP was speaking to reporters, after inspecting ongoing works of the highway between Mysuru and Srirangapatna in Mandya district. He said, “The works to convert the highway into 10-lane, six-lane main carriage way and two-lane service road on each side, will be completed in two-years.”

The works of the highway measuring 118 kilometres was taken up in two phases, first phase was between Bengaluru to Nidaghatta and second was Nidaghatta to Mysuru.

According to him, 51% works under first phase and 30% works under second phase have been completed. While the first phase work will be finished by February 2022, the second phase work will be completed by September 2022.