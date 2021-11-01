Mysuru celebrates Kannada Rajyotsava

Mysuru city celebrated the 66th Kannada Rajyotsava with enthusiasm on Monday. The district administration honoured 36 persons for their achievement in various fields.

Several pro-Kannada organisations, institutions and educational institutions celebrated the Day in a significant manner. The district administration had organised a programme in front of Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple near Mysuru Palace. Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar offered puja to a portrait goddess Bhuvaneshwari to mark the inauguration of the event.

The Minister said, "The government has given priority to the use of Kannada language in administration. The government is also committed to the development of Kannada literature and culture."

"The government has taken several measures and has introduced various programmes to ensure that Kannada language will not be sidelined in the era of information technology and digitisation. It is good to know that more people are using Kannada script on social media."

"Kannada is the language of our state and it is not limited to any community or religion. There are options to write examinations in Kannada language and the students should make use of it. As per the National Education Policy, the state government has allowed four engineering institutions to teach in Kannada," the Minister said.

Achievers honoured

The district administration honoured 36 persons for their achievement in various fields. They include Syed Ishaq, who had set up a library with his own funds, in Rajiv Nagar, Kuppyam Venkataram for his achievement in theatre, Vijaya Chandramouleshwara for literature and Sathyalingaraju for cinema.

CFTRI director calls to use Kannada

Central Food Technological and Research Institute (CFTRI) Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh said, "The staff members need not hesitate to deal in Kannada as the institute is operating under the three language formula."

Addressing the gathering in the Rajyotsava programme, organised by CFTRI’s Kannada Sahrudaya Balaga, here, she said,“I came to CFTRI in 1986 to pursue MSc and since then Kannada and Mysuru is a part of my life."

She recalled the contributions of Mysuru Wadiyars for the state as well as CFTRI. She suggested all the staff of the institution learn Kannada and to celebrate Kannada day at least once a month.

"All should talk in Kannada on that particular day," she suggested.

