Mysuru celebrates Ram Mandir foundation laying ceremony

The BJP leaders and the workers celebrated the foundation stone laying ceremony of the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, by organising several events, in parts of the city on Wednesday.

BJP workers celebrated the event with religious fervour as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Mandir. Special events were organised at BJP party office in the city. Floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Lord Ram.

BJP district unit president T S Srivatsa recalled the struggle of the leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Ashok Singhal, for the construction of Ram Mandir. The leaders have made remarkable contributions and many sacrificed their life for Ram Janmabhoomi, he said. He called upon the people to offer puja to Lord Ram at their residences, to mark the day.

The party workers raised slogans hailing Lord Ram and also distributed sweets. MLA L Nagendra, leaders Suresh Babu, Rajendra, Shivakumar and others were present.

BJP MLA S A Ramdass had organised a variety of events at his Krishnaraja (KR) Assembly segment. Special pujas were organised at his office in Vidyaranyapuram.

The MLA, corporators and his supporters also paid floral tributes to the idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman at his office. The MLA also felicitated Kar sevaks Subhramanya Bhat, Krishnamurthy and Umesh, on the occasion.

As a mark of the celebration, Raghavendra Bhat, also executive member of Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, had organised special events in front of his hotel at Saraswathipuram. A man dressed up like Ram was the major attraction. Prasada was distributed to the people throughout the day and special pujas organised from dawn-to-dusk.

The party had planned for a live telecast of PM laying foundation stone, but due to the restriction imposed by the district administration, it was cancelled.

In order to ensure safety, the city police had clamped prohibitory orders, under Section 144 of IPC and Column 31 of Karnataka Police Act, across the city. However, no untoward incident was reported on the day.