Mysuru college fares well in independent survey

A Mysuru-based women’s college has been ranked 21st in the national list of private autonomous institutions, by Education World Magazine in its May 2021 edition.

JSS College for Women (Autonomous), Saraswathipuram, is in the third place in Karnataka and 21st place in all India level, amongst private autonomous colleges as per the rankings awarded by the Education World Magazine, said K V Suresha, principal.

He said, “The rankings are based on independent su moto survey, conducted by the magazine. The college is striving hard to achieve the vision ‘Empowering Women Through Academic Excellence’, with the blessings of pontiff Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, guidance of officials of JSS Magavidyapereta and dedicated efforts of the staff members. The students, alumni, parents and other stakeholders are equally contributing to the progress of the college.”