Mysuru college to accommodate students returned from Ukraine, China

Even as the Karnataka state government is yet to take any steps to help the medical students who had to abruptly drop their education due to the Russia-Ukraine war, a private medical institution in Mysuru has offered to accommodate them.

JSS Medical College, under JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, has offered to accommodate the medical students, who have returned from Ukraine, Russia and China, due to the war and Covid crisis.

As a part of internationalisation and to support education, following the directions of Suttur seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, JSS Mahavidyapeetha has decided to support the displaced Indian students who were studying medical course abroad, including in Ukraine, Russia and China.

The support will be in the form of a bridging course, as permissible by law. The students will be trained, depending on which semester or year they were in, pursuing the course abroad. Theory and practical classes will be conducted while clinical observership will be provided, along with skill training, using skill lab and virtual case scenario.

No fee will be charged for these students, however, they should make their own arrangement for boarding and lodging. This programme is offered, as purely a transient academic support for the students who are in distress. The students who desire to utilise the bridge course can contact Dr D Sunil Kumar, associate professor, Community Medicine, JSS Medical College, on: +91 6366366663 or send email to jiii@jssuni.edu.in

Watch latest videos by DH here: