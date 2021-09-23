Mysuru Commercial Tax office receives hoax bomb threat

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 23 2021, 00:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 00:20 ist
Bomb Defusal Squad search for explosives at the office of the Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax in Mysuru on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

Tension prevailed in Mysuru city, as the office of the Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax received a bomb threat on Wednesday.

However, the police and bomb detection squad claimed it as hoax, after an inspection.

The police personnel received a letter from a person, which carried a message that a bomb has been placed at the office on Krishna Vilas Road and it will explode by noon.

The police alerted the staff members working at the office. All the employees were vacated within a few minutes. A large number of people gathered near the office.

The police and the bomb detection squad, along with a dog squad, conducted an inspection at the office between 11.45 am and 3 pm. However, no bomb or explosive was found, said an officer.

According to the police, the letter was typed at a cyber centre in Lakshmipuram. They are looking into CCTV camera footages near the cyber centre. It has to be noted that the city police are on a high alert, after one of the six militants, who were arrested by Delhi police, allegedly revealed that they were planning a terror attack in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

The department of Central Intelligence had alerted the state police in this regard.

Bomb threat
Karnataka
Mysuru

