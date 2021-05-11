Mysuru crosses 1 lakh Covid cases, recoveries also increase

Mysuru district crossed the 1-lakh mark of Covid-19 positive cases, on Monday (May 10), taking the second position in the highest number of cases, after Bengaluru.

As on May 10, the number of cumulative positive cases increased to 1,00,284 cases with 1,537 testing positive on the day. With this, the number of active cases went up to 14,425, while the death toll stood at 1,334 with seven people succumbing to the infection on May 10. This includes six men and one woman. While one patient is from Srirangapatna, Mandya district, the other six are from various taluks of Mysuru district.

However, the number of recoveries were more than the number of fresh cases for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, bringing relief among the people of Mysuru.

The number of recoveries on May 10 was 2,706, which is the highest in the district, so far, while the new cases were 1,537. Similarly, it was 2,667 recoveries and 1,854 new cases on May 9, 2,484 and 2,294 on May 8 and 2,350 and 2,246 on May 7, according to the media bulletin issued by the district administration.

It may be mentioned that Mysuru district has got more than 45,000 cases added to its tally from April 1. The department of Health and Family Welfare has observed 4,85,890 persons as on May 10.

While the total positive cases is 1,00,284, the total number of discharges are 84,525. In all, 1,334 people of the district have succumbed to the infection so far.

The district administration and the Health Department are appealing to the public to wear masks, to follow social distancing and wash hands often to keep the virus away, to protect themselves and their family members. It has also warned of a penalty on those who do not follow Covid norms, as per guidelines.

Around 4,893 have been fined in the last 10 days for violation of mask wearing and social distancing and the cumulative number of persons fined so far is 91,060.

The cumulative penalty amount is Rs 1,47,54,650 and Rs 6,62,900 in the last 10 days, according to the reports issued by the war room. For medical emergency, call Covid War Room helpline 0821-2424111.