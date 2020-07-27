Mysuru crosses 3,000-mark with 296 cases

With the highest single-day spike, the Covid-19 cases crossed 3,000-mark on Monday. The district reported three deaths.

The district reported 296 cases on Monday, the highest so far, and the total positive cases has increased to 3,163. The highest so far was 281, followed by 230 reported on July 24 and 26 respectively. Of 296 cases, 181 are contacts of infected persons, 46 ILI cases, 30 have travel history, 17 SARI cases and 22 asymptomatic.

Mysuru district stands second after Bengaluru, in terms of death rate. With the death of three persons due to infection, total deaths increased to 115 as on Monday. All the three patients were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). While two are male below 55 years of age and one is a 71-year-old woman. It has to be noted that majority of the deaths reported are due to SARI.

With the fresh cases, there are 2,152 active cases and a total of 896 persons have recovered and discharged till date, including 73 persons on Monday.

The Health department authorities have observed a total of 19,592 persons and 16,222 have completed quarantine period of 14 days and 1,218 are under isolation. The authorities have tested a total of 37,650 samples.

The district administration has identified 115 new containment zones in the district on Monday.