Mysuru Dasara illumination extended by nine days

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Mysuru Dasara illumination of the city would be extended for nine more days.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the Suttur Mutt branch here, the CM said, "A large number of people from various parts of the state are visiting Mysuru to enjoy the illumination. Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar and MLAs of the region have asked for an extension. The lighting will continue for another nine days."

Although the government celebrated simple Dasara, the city’s illumination was grand. Thousands of people thronged the city to enjoy the illumination. The authorities of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) had illuminated a stretch of more than 100 kilometres.

The illumination will be between 6.30 pm and 10 pm. The CESC has revised the timing due to the night curfew. Earlier, the illumination was between 6.30 pm and 10.30 pm.