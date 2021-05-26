DC thanks industries, companies for Rs 12 cr CSR funds

Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri thanks industries, companies for Rs 12 crore CSR funds

Around 41 companies have extended help so far and have donated medical equipment

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 26 2021, 21:46 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 22:35 ist
Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri holds a virtual meeting with the industrialists in Mysuru. Credit: DH Photo

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri thanked the industries and corporate companies that extended help to the district administration to tackle the Covid-19 crisis by providing funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, the DC said that various companies in the district provided Rs 12.53 crore under CSR fund in less than 20 days, which were utilised for Covid management.

Around 41 companies have extended help so far and have donated ICU beds, oxygen concentrators, ambulances, medical kits, oxygen plant, PPE kits, ventilators and other medical equipment, she said.

She also thanked Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Additional DC B S Manjunathaswamy, District Industries Centre Joint Director D K Lingaraju, MCC Executive Engineer Mruthyunjaya and a team of other officials for being successful in collecting funds.

She also appealed to the companies and industries to continue their help to the district administration and provide medicines and equipment to tackle the black fungus.

Rohini Sindhuri
Mysuru
Corporate Social Responsibility
Covid-19

