Mysuru detects first case of Omicron

Mysuru has detected the first case of Omicron in a nine-year-old child on Thursday. The infected person has an international travel history.
However, the health condition of the child, who is now isolated, is stable.
The health department officials are tracing the child's primary and secondary contacts.
Check out DH's latest videos on Covid:
