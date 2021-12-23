Mysuru detects first case of Omicron

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 23 2021, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 14:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mysuru has detected the first case of Omicron in a nine-year-old child on Thursday. The infected person has an international travel history. 

However, the health condition of the child, who is now isolated, is stable.

The health department officials are tracing the child's primary and secondary contacts.

Omicron
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Mysuru
Karnataka

