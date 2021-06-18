Mysuru DHO transferred to Bengaluru

Mysuru DHO transferred to Bengaluru

Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  Jun 18 2021
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 12:34 ist
T Amarnath. Credit: DH file photo

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr T Amarnath has been transferred.

Dr Prasad has been posted in the place of Amarnath, who was shifted to Bengaluru.

It has to be noted that Amarnath had been in the news for expressing his helplessness in arranging beds for Covid-19.

Even MLAs and MPs had expressed displeasure against the officer in connection with procuring medicines for Covid patients

