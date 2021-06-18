Mysuru DHO transferred to Bengaluru

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr T Amarnath has been transferred.
Dr Prasad has been posted in the place of Amarnath, who was shifted to Bengaluru.
It has to be noted that Amarnath had been in the news for expressing his helplessness in arranging beds for Covid-19.
Even MLAs and MPs had expressed displeasure against the officer in connection with procuring medicines for Covid patients
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
The Covid-19 pandemic unravelled - in 84 million Tweets
Vidya's 'Sherni' makes a decent impact
Rohingya refugees take up photography to document life
Why American women everywhere are delaying motherhood
Diamond found in Botswana, could be world's 3rd largest
Four key questions on rising global inflation
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, targets Olympics