Mysuru dist admin gears up to protect lakes

The district administration has geared up to protect over 3,000 lakes, across Mysuru district.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri chaired a meeting, of district-level officials of various departments related to lakes in this regard, at her office on Thursday.

A majority of the lakes, 2,167, are under the jurisdiction of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department (Zilla Panchayat). Under the rural and urban local bodies, there are 542 lakes; under Cauvery Neeravari Nigam (Water Resources department), there are 351 lakes; under the Urban Development department, there are 20 lakes; under the Forest department, there are five lakes; under the Mysuru City Corporation, there are two lakes; and one lake under Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam. Besides, there are 77 minor irrigation lakes. Thus, there are a total of 3,165 lakes in Mysuru district.

Stating that all departments and the officials concerned should take steps to check the encroachment of lakes in Mysuru city and also across the district, under their respective jurisdiction, the DC took suggestions from the officials on the possible measures for conservation of existing lakes.

Rohini Sindhuri asked the officials to identify the buffer zones of each lake and mark their boundaries. "If necessary, the help of the Assistant Director for Survey can be availed, to measure the lakes. The lakes and their lands should be protected on priority. Followup meetings will be held and concrete measures will be taken for conservation and development of lakes in Mysuru district," she said. Additional DC B S Manjunathaswamy was present.