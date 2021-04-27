Mysuru dist reports highest-ever 2,042 Covid positive cases

Mysuru district reported the highest- ever of 2,042 new Covid-19 positive cases, besides nine deaths, on Tuesday. With this, the total Covid positive cases increased to 70,297 and deaths to 1,169.

Among the 2,042 new Covid positive patients, 1,573 are contacts of earlier Covid patients, while 449 are with Influenza like illness and 20 are with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). As 679 patients were discharged on Tuesday, the total active cases in Mysuru district were 7,257.

There was a spurt in positive cases in Hassan district with 738 cases reported on Tuesday. The total positive cases is 36,360. There are 4,898 active cases. Ten deaths were reported on the day taking the total to 536.

Chamarajanagar reported 217 positive cases taking the total to 9,792. There are 1,770 active cases. Two deaths were reported and total death is 128. Mandya reported 737 cases. With this, the total increased to 27,240. There are 4,441 active cases. Total death is 193 with zero death on Tuesday.