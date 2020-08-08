Mysuru district: Hundreds of houses damaged due to rain

Hundreds of houses, cattle sheds and crop on hundreds of acres of agriculture land was damaged due to heavy rainfall and flood in the district. While a man lost life, three animals died in floods.

Except Mysuru taluk, all other seven taluks are affected due to rainfall and floods. As many as 96 houses and four cattle sheds were damaged on August 7 and 8. A total of 257 houses were damaged due to heavy rainfall and floods since August 1.

A highest of 61 houses were damaged in HD Kote taluk. While 41 houses were damaged till Friday morning, 20 houses were damaged between Friday noon and Saturday morning. While 49 houses were damaged in Periyapatna taluk, 14 houses were damaged in Nanjangud taluk, 22 in Hunsur taluk, 38 in Sargur taluk and six houses are damaged in T Narasipur taluk.

A total of four cattle sheds, three in Nanjangud taluk and one in T Narasipur, are damaged. In addition, three sheep died in Nanjangud. However, there are no reports about death of animals in other taluks.

According to the authorities, the and there is no major mishap due to rain or floods. The district administration and the respective taluk administrations are ready with all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of people and cattle.

Owing to overflow of Kapila, Lakshmana Thirtha and Kaveri Rivers, several bridges are submerged and many villages lost connectivity. Crops on hundreds of acres of land is destroyed due to floods, caused due to overflow of the rivers. Crops have been damaged in Sargur, Hunsur, HD Kote, KR Nagar and T Narasipur taluks.

While standing crop on 74.8 acres of land lost in HD Kote taluk, crops on 25 acres is lost in Periyapatna taluk, one acre each in KR Nagar and Sargur taluks, as on Friday.

An officer said, a detailed report on the damages will be submitted to the state government every day. The government has announced compensation and last year’s guidelines will be followed to compensate the damage of houses.

All measures have been taken to shift the affected people to safer places and rehabilitation centres have been opened at suitable places.