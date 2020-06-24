Mysuru district reports first Covid-19 fatality

Mysuru district reported its first Covid-19 death on Wednesday. An 83-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, succumbed to the virus, confirmed an officer.

According to the authorities, the deceased is from K R Nagar taluk. He was undergoing treatment for respiratory complications at the private hospital for the last few days. He died on Wednesday, and the last rites were performed as per ICMR protocol.

It may be mentioned that a man, who had recovered from Covid-19, died after being discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the district recorded seven fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

A member of the third gender community, aged 54, with a travel history to Maharashtra, and a family of three at Neelkant Nagar in Nanjangud are among the new cases. The district's Covid case count increased to 196. Of which, 86 are active cases.