A drunkard man allegedly killed four of his family members including his wife and children at Chamegowdanahundi, Satgur taluk, late Wednesday.

Manikantaswamy killed his wife Ganga (28), two sons Rohith (4), Samrat (2) and his mother-in-law Kenpajamma (60).

According to the police, Manikantaswamy was in an inebriated condition and had a clash with his family members. He attacked them with an iron rod. Satgur Police Sub-inspector Divya visited the spot. The accused is absconding.