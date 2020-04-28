Mysuru: Exclusive Covid-19 maternity hosp

The district administration has launched an exclusive Covid-19 maternity hospital in the city recently.

The exclusive hospital is to serve Covid patients, who are also pregnant. However, no pregnant woman has been admitted to the hospital yet.

Srimathi Lakshmidevamma Shankara Shetty Maternity Hospital in VV Mohalla, here, has been converted as the exclusive Covid maternity hospital. It is a 30-bed hospital and Covid positive or Covid suspects, among pregnant women, would be admitted there.

As over a hundred pregnant women admit to Sri Cheluvamba Hospital of the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute, it is difficult to treat pregnant women, either Covid infected or suspected.

As the chances of its spread are vast, the samples of pregnant women who show symptoms of Covid are collected and tested immediately. Then, they are isolated at Srimathi Lakshmidevamma Shankara Shetty Maternity Hospital, said District Health Officer Dr R Venkatesh.