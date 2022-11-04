Mysuru forest officials trap leopard after 17-hour scare

Anxious moments prevailed in Mysuru district's K R Nagar for almost 17 hours as a leopard attacked a biker and a forester Manjunath early Friday. He did not suffer any injuries.

A team of 15 forest department personnel of K R Nagar range, led by Range forest officer (RFO) Rashmi and Hunsur division deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Seema succeeded in trapping it around 11.45 am on Friday.

Speaking to DH, Seema said that Wasim, a veterinary officer from Chamaraja Zoological garden of Mysuru and a sharpshooter, darted it, tranquilised it and trapped it, along with another veterinarian Prashanth.

The trapped leopard, a six-year-old female weighing 40 kilos, is expected to have come from the adjoining Nagarahole forest. The leopard hid in a bushy area with many lantana plants in the vacant site in K R Nagar town. It will be released into the Nagarahole forest early Saturday.

DCF Seema informed that leopards were spotted in the fringes of K R Nagar taluk earlier, after which cages were placed there. She informed that it is for the first time a leopard had entered the residential area.

Mysuru circle conservator of forests Dr Malathi Priya M lauded the forest department personnel for the swift operation.