Mysuru gang-rape: Various organisations stage protests

The police took several Congress workers into custody for trying to block the road

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 27 2021, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 22:09 ist
Congress party workers stage a protest against on Albert Victor Road in Mysuru on Friday. Credit: DH Photo

The Congress party workers staged a protest condemning the gang rape incident on Friday.

The police also took several Congress workers into custody for trying to block the road. The party workers took out a torch light parade as a mark of protest on Albert Victor Road.

Several organisations condemned the incident and staged protests. The members of University of Mysore Research Scholar Association staged a protest.

Minister for Women and Child Development Halappa Achar said that he tried to contact the rape survivor, but her parents requested not to disturb her.

"The Women and Child Department will provide needed support to the victim and her family members," he said.

Minister S T Somashekar said that there was no politics in the incident. He said that the police were investigating the case and they would arrest suspects soon.

On the criticism by leaders of the opposition parties and various organisations, he said,"The government wants genuine suspects to be published. Some leaders are opposing for the sake of opposition."

