Mysuru gang-rape: Various organisations stage protests

The Congress party workers staged a protest condemning the gang rape incident on Friday.
The police also took several Congress workers into custody for trying to block the road. The party workers took out a torch light parade as a mark of protest on Albert Victor Road.
Several organisations condemned the incident and staged protests. The members of University of Mysore Research Scholar Association staged a protest.
Read | Will nab those involved in Mysuru gang-rape: Sood
Minister for Women and Child Development Halappa Achar said that he tried to contact the rape survivor, but her parents requested not to disturb her.
"The Women and Child Department will provide needed support to the victim and her family members," he said.
Minister S T Somashekar said that there was no politics in the incident. He said that the police were investigating the case and they would arrest suspects soon.
On the criticism by leaders of the opposition parties and various organisations, he said,"The government wants genuine suspects to be published. Some leaders are opposing for the sake of opposition."
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics
'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports
How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football
DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans
Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa
Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins
Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study
Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement
Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers