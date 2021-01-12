Mysuru gears up for Covid-19 vaccine administration

The district administration and the Health Department are gearing up to administer Covid-19 vaccine to the frontline workers. The authorities are ready with the cold storages and thousands of syringes have already stored to administer the vaccine.

The vaccines would reach Mysuru from Bengaluru in a day or two. Two cold storages are ready to store the vaccine at district health office in the city. The vaccine for the coronavirus will have to be stored at 2-8 degree Celsius and cold storages are ready for storage.

The cold storages have the capacity to store up to eight lakh doses. The vaccines will be transported from Bengaluru in a specially designed vehicle, fitted with a cold storage facility.

An officer said that as many as 70,000 syringes have been allotted for Mysuru district and the vaccines would reach Mysuru in a day or two. Initially, the vaccination will be administered among the frontline Covid-19 warriors. “In the first phase, vaccines will be administered to 33,009 frontline workers in the district,” he said.

It has to be noted that the number of Covid-19 warriors working in a private sector is higher than of those working in the government sector. While 14,976 are working under government organisations, 18,033 workers are with private institutions.

In addition to the storage, the authorities also have identified centres to administer vaccination. A total of 234 centres have been identified across the district for the vaccination exercise. While 162 are government institutions, such as primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), and public hospitals among the others. Likewise, 72 centres are at private centres established at 26 institutions.

The district administration and the Health department has conducted two rounds of Covid-19 vaccination dry run successfully.

The dry run is an ‘end to end testing’ of the Covid vaccination process. It includes planning and preparation on administering the vaccination to the people. The vaccine was administered as per the directions of the government and all protocols are followed.