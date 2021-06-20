Mysuru gears up for PM Modi's Covid vaccination drive

Mysuru district has geared up for the state-wide mega vaccination drive against Covid 19 Lasika Mela to be held as part of the Prime Minister's Covid Vaccination drive for those above 18 years.

The event will coincide with the International Yoga Day on Monday.

The district administration has made all arrangements with a target of 45,000 doses in a single day in the district. The vaccination for those in the age group of 18 and 44 years will begin. Those who have registered with the Cowin app will get their jabs.

According to the Health and Family Welfare department, along with those above the age of 18 years, the Lasika Mela will also cover those above 45 years, health workers, frontline workers and others. Each vaccination centre will get a minimum of 150 vials. Vaccination will be held at government primary health centres, community health centres, urban health centres and other places. Beneficiaries are requested to bring their Aadhaar cards to the venue.

The Mysuru City Corporation is also conducting a special vaccination drive for the government employees. Teams have been formed to administer vaccines for the employees belonging to various departments on the day.

As part of 'Arogyada Kadege Namma Hejje' programme, a free vaccination initiative is organised for the residents of Krishnaraja Assembly constituency at JSS Public School at Vinayamarga at Siddhartha Layout in Mysuru between 9 am and 5 pm.

In a press release, MLA S A Ramadass stated that those who had registered their names for vaccination during the two-day drive at 19 wards under Krishnaraja Assembly constituency should get vaccinated on June 21 and 22. The residents of the remaining 18 wards of the constituency would be covered in phases.