Mysuru heist case: 1 suspect nabbed from Indo-Pak border

One of the accused in the robbery and shootout case at a jewellery shop in Mysuru, reported on the evening of August 23, was taken into custody from a village bordering India and Pakistan, sources said.

The police nabbed the suspect from a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, which is just 10 km away from the line of control. The accused has been brought to Mysuru.

After the crime, all the accused reached Mumbai through different modes of transport and met there. They shared the looted valuables before dispersing to different states.

While one accused was arrested from West Bengal, two each were arrested from Mumbai and Rajasthan, while one was nabbed from Jammu and Kashmir.

The police had formed special teams consisting of 120 personnel. A team led by inspector Naveen nabbed the suspect from Rajouri.