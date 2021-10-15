Mysuru illumination extended for nine days

Mysuru illumination extended for nine days

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 15 2021, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 13:54 ist
The illumination of KRS Dam and its Brindavan Gardens, Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, in the wake of the Mysuru Dasara season. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the illumination of the Mysuru city has been extended for nine days.

He was speaking to reporters during his visit to Suttur Mutt branch. The CM said a large number of people from parts of the state are visiting the city to enjoy the illumination.

The Minister in-charge of the district and MLAs of the region have asked for an extension and thus, the lighting will continue for another nine days, the CM said. 

