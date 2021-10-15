Mysuru illumination extends for nine days

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the illumination of the city is extended for nine days.

He was speaking to reporters during his visit to Suttur Mutt branch. The CM said a large number of people from parts of the state are visiting the city to enjoy the illumination.

The Minister in-charge of the district and MLAs of the region have asked for an extension and thus, the lighting will continue for another nine days, the CM said.

