Mysuru likely to be included under AMRUT

Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraj on Friday said that the government is planning to include Mysuru, Bellari and other cities for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

The Minister said that the Union government is expected to release Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 crore under the scheme. “I have requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to include the cities which have been taken for the Smart City project under AMRUT scheme," he said.

AMRUT scheme was introduced with the focus to establish an infrastructure that could ensure adequate robust sewage networks and water supply for urban transformation by implementing urban revival projects

