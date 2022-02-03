Mysuru: Man trampled to death by wild elephant

The elephant attacked Rajesh when he was in his farmland at around 10.30 pm

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 03 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 16:44 ist

A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kolavige, adjoining the Veeranahosahalli forest region in Hunsur taluk, late on Wednesday.

Rajesh is the deceased person. The elephant attacked Rajesh when he was in his farmland at around 10.30 pm.

The forest department officials visited the spot and assured compensation.

Karnataka
India News
Death
elephant
Mysuru

