Mysuru: Man trampled to death by wild elephant

A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kolavige, adjoining the Veeranahosahalli forest region in Hunsur taluk, late on Wednesday.
Rajesh is the deceased person. The elephant attacked Rajesh when he was in his farmland at around 10.30 pm.
The forest department officials visited the spot and assured compensation.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video
Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed
Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi
Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2
Spotify’s problems grow as more artists join boycott
It’s hard to tell when the crypto bubble will burst
Pricey pixels: Why people spend fortunes on NFT art