Mysuru observes 'Mask Day'

In order to sensitise people about the importance of wearing masks, to combat the spread of diseases like Covid-19, ‘Mask Day’ was observed across the district on Thursday.

The day was observed at all taluk headquarters and the authorities concerned explained about the importance of wearing masks.

Apart from taluk administrations, the Police department also observed the day. City Police distributed masks to needy people at Ayurveda College Circle. Police Commissioner Chandragupta distributed masks to the people and requested them to wear masks while moving around.

Mysuru Taluk administration observed the day and Executive Officer Krishna Kumar administered oath to the staff.

Mysuru City Corporation organised a programme to mark the day and a host of officials and people’s representatives participated in the event at Agrahara.

The state government has decided to observe June 18 as ‘Mask Day’ to spread awareness about the use of masks, sanitisers, washing of hands with soap, and maintaining social distance among other things, aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus.